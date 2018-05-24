BWW's On This Day - May 24, 2018

May. 24, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Fatherland
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Seafarer
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

The Best Man
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

Children of a Lesser God
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

The Doppelganger
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/1/18

Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 6/2/18

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18

Chess
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

Mlima's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Teddy
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18

Soft Power
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Saint Joan
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Our Lady of 121st Street
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

COMING UP:

Sunday May 27, 2018:
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Play Final Broadway Performance 5/27
Wednesday May 30, 2018:
DESPERATE MEASURES To Play New World Stages Beginning 5/30
Thursday May 31, 2018:
Engel and White Take the Court in Paper Mill's HALF TIME

Related Articles


10 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAILEY KILGORE or TAYLOR LOUDERMAN for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Andy Karl Will Replace Steve Kazee as Star of PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • Who Won at the 2018 Obie Awards? Full List!
  • Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement
  • The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2018 Winners
  • Shoshana Bean, Susan Blackwell and More Announced for City Center Encores! Off-Center 2018 Season!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 