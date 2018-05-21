BWW's On This Day - May 21, 2018

May. 21, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18

The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Peace for Mary Frances
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Fatherland
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18

The Seafarer
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

The Best Man
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

Children of a Lesser God
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Dance Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

The Doppelganger
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 6/2/18

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18

Chess
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

Mlima's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Teddy
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18

Soft Power
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday May 22, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Stars in FAT PIG at the Geffen
Sunday May 27, 2018:
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Play Final Broadway Performance 5/27

