BWW's On This Day - March 7, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Cover of Life
Good for Otto
Wicked Clone
Brief Encounter
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Admissions
Later Life
Escape to Margaritaville
Julius Caesar
Pretty Woman
Harry Clarke
Rocktopia
My Brilliant Divorce
Grand Hotel, The Musical
Kiss of the Spider Woman
In the Heights
Frozen
Addy & Uno
Flint
Relevance
The Parisian Woman
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
You Got Older
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Crazy for You
At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Julius Caesar
Five Guys Named Moe
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
Network
Beginning
Farinelli and the King
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Low Road
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/16/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 3/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/18/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(London - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 3/21/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/22/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Exorcist
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 3/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/18/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 3/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/19/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/24/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/24/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/24/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/25/18
Thursday March 8, 2018:
David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO Opens at The New Group
Saturday March 10, 2018:
Baldwin, Graham & Gunn Headline '100 YEARS OF BERNSTEIN' at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Sunday March 11, 2018:
Broadway's Carrie Compere To Perform At Carnegie Hall
Sunday March 11, 2018:
ONCE's Glen Hansard Continues LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series
Monday March 12, 2018:
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Opens at LCT
Monday March 12, 2018:
New Joshua Harmon Play Headlines Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 Lineup
