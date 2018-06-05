BWW's On This Day - June 5, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Dan Cody's Yacht
My Name is Lucy Barton
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
This Ain't No Disco
The Cher Show
Lonesome Blues
The Royal Family of Broadway
Desperate Measures
Imperium
Little Rock
Othello
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Girls & Boys
Skintight
3 Women
Soft Power
Saint Joan
Our Lady of 121st Street
You Are Here
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Mood Music
Quiz
Fall
The Great Leap
Travesties
Paradise Blue
Single Rider
Peace for Mary Frances
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
The Will Rogers Follies
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/21/18
CLOSING SOON:
Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
Friday June 8, 2018:
Anika Noni Rose to Star in Classic Stage's CARMEN JONES
Friday June 8, 2018:
Casting Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre’s THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Saturday June 9, 2018:
Shuler Hensley Gives a Close Shave in SWEENEY TODD at Atlanta Opera
Sunday June 10, 2018:
THIRD DAY - SECOND SHOW ADDED AT THE BEACON THEATRE - SUN, JUNE 10, 2018 AT 7:30P - TIX ON SALE NOW!
Monday June 11, 2018:
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Cast Members to Reunite at Birdland
