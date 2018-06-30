BWW's On This Day - June 30, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The King and I
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
A Monster Calls
The House That Will Not Stand
As You Like It
Gone Missing
King Lear
This Ain't No Disco
Mary Page Marlowe
Pity
Two for the Seesaw
Dave
The Connector
A Doll's House, Part 2
Trainspotting
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Turn of the Screw
Songs for a New World
The Moderate Soprano
Sea Wall
Daisy Pulls it Off
Escape to Margaritaville
Half Time
Dan Cody's Yacht
Dance Nation
Lonesome Blues
Singin' In the Rain
The Royal Family of Broadway
Alice By Heart
Lonely Planet
Camelot
The Sound Inside
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
CLOSING SOON:
Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 0)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/3/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Aidan Turner Leads THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE in the West End
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Preview Performances for Joel Grey-Directed Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begin 7/4
Friday July 6, 2018:
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
COMING UP: