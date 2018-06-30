BWW's On This Day - June 30, 2018

Jun. 30, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18

The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18

A Monster Calls
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18

The House That Will Not Stand
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

Gone Missing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Mary Page Marlowe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Pity
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Dave
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Trainspotting
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18

A Letter to Harvey Milk
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

The Turn of the Screw
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Songs for a New World
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

The Moderate Soprano
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Sea Wall
(West End - 0)
closing 6/30/18

Daisy Pulls it Off
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Escape to Margaritaville
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Dance Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Singin' In the Rain
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/3/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Lonely Planet
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18

Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

The Sound Inside
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Aidan Turner Leads THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE in the West End
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Preview Performances for Joel Grey-Directed Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begin 7/4
Friday July 6, 2018:
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tony Winner Liliane Montevecchi Passes Away at 85
  • Photo Flash: It's Cher x3! First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in THE CHER SHOW
  • BREAKING: Manhattan Concert Productions Brings THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL To Lincoln Center
  • New York City Council Approves Plans to Raise the Palace Theatre
  • Review Roundup: Do the Critics 'Believe' in THE CHER SHOW in Chicago?
  • VIDEO: Broadway Stars from HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, FUN HOME, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Sing 'We Are the World'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       