BWW's On This Day - June 25, 2018

Jun. 25, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Log Cabin
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18

Cyprus Avenue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18

Promises, Promises
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18

Carmen Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18

Songs for a New World
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18

Singin' In the Rain
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18

The Sound Inside
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 6/27/18

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/28/18

Knights of the Rose
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/29/18

Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18

The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18

A Monster Calls
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18

The House That Will Not Stand
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Promises, Promises
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/25/18

The Wiz
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/25/18

Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18

A Letter to Harvey Milk
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

The Turn of the Screw
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Songs for a New World
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

The Moderate Soprano
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Sea Wall
(West End - 0)
closing 6/30/18

Daisy Pulls it Off
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18

Escape to Margaritaville
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Dance Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18

Singin' In the Rain
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/3/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Lonely Planet
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Corbin Bleu and More Announced for The Muny's Singin' In The Rain
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein & More to Star in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Friday June 29, 2018:
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
Saturday June 30, 2018:
McDonald, Rivera, Menzel, and More Set For Next Concert For America

