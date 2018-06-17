BWW's On This Day - June 17, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Daisy Pulls it Off
Kiss Me, Kate
Girls & Boys
Sea Wall
The Tempest
Skintight
The Turn of the Screw
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Show Boat
The Cake
Log Cabin
Cyprus Avenue
Promises, Promises
Carmen Jones
Travesties
Paradise Blue
Single Rider
Peace for Mary Frances
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
Anna Morris - Bitchelors
The Will Rogers Follies
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
The Beast in the Jungle
Three Tall Women
Othello
Woman and Scarecrow
Frankenstein: A New Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 0)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/21/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/18/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/18
Monday June 18, 2018:
Broadway Stars Join Covenant House in Honoring Audra McDonald
Monday June 18, 2018:
Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Monday June 18, 2018:
THE CHER SHOW's Broadway Engagement Tickets Go Onsale to the Public Today
Thursday June 21, 2018:
Phylicia Rashad Helms Jen Silverman's THE ROOMMATE at Steppenwolf
Friday June 22, 2018:
Beth Leavel Joins DUETS With The Write Teachers(s) Volume 6
Friday June 22, 2018:
Lippa's UNBREAKABLE to Make World Premiere in San Francisco
