BWW's On This Day - June 17, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

The Wiz
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

Daisy Pulls it Off
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

Girls & Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

Sea Wall
(West End - 0)
opening 6/20/18

The Tempest
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

Skintight
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/21/18

The Turn of the Screw
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/22/18

The Lieutenant of Inishmore
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/23/18

Show Boat
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 6/23/18

The Cake
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/24/18

Log Cabin
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18

Cyprus Avenue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18

Promises, Promises
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18

Carmen Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Travesties
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Paradise Blue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Single Rider
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Peace for Mary Frances
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Jerome Robbins' Broadway
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Anna Morris - Bitchelors
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/18/18

The Will Rogers Follies
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18

Ruthless! The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18

Fatherland
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18

The Rink
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18

Show Boat
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18

The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18

Three Tall Women
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18

Woman and Scarecrow
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/18

COMING UP:

Monday June 18, 2018:
Broadway Stars Join Covenant House in Honoring Audra McDonald
Monday June 18, 2018:
Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Monday June 18, 2018:
THE CHER SHOW's Broadway Engagement Tickets Go Onsale to the Public Today
Thursday June 21, 2018:
Phylicia Rashad Helms Jen Silverman's THE ROOMMATE at Steppenwolf
Friday June 22, 2018:
Beth Leavel Joins DUETS With The Write Teachers(s) Volume 6
Friday June 22, 2018:
Lippa's UNBREAKABLE to Make World Premiere in San Francisco

