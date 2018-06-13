BWW's On This Day - June 13, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Desperate Measures
Imperium
Little Rock
The Jungle
Othello
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Daisy Pulls it Off
Kiss Me, Kate
Girls & Boys
Sea Wall
The Tempest
Skintight
The Turn of the Screw
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Show Boat
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Mood Music
Quiz
Fall
The Great Leap
Travesties
Paradise Blue
Single Rider
Peace for Mary Frances
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
Anna Morris - Bitchelors
The Will Rogers Follies
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 0)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/21/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 6/23/18
CLOSING SOON:
Peter Pan
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/15/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/18/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18
Thursday June 14, 2018:
TCG's 2018 National Conference Gets a View of the Arch in St. Louis
Monday June 18, 2018:
Broadway Stars Join Covenant House in Honoring Audra McDonald
Monday June 18, 2018:
Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Monday June 18, 2018:
THE CHER SHOW's Broadway Engagement Tickets Go Onsale to the Public Today
