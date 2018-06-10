BWW's On This Day - June 10, 2018

Jun. 10, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/11/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonely Planet
(West End - 0)
opening 6/12/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

The Jungle
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/16/18

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

The Wiz
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

Daisy Pulls it Off
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

Girls & Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

Sea Wall
(West End - 0)
opening 6/20/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Soft Power
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Saint Joan
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Our Lady of 121st Street
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Mood Music
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Quiz
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Fall
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Travesties
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Paradise Blue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Single Rider
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Peace for Mary Frances
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Jerome Robbins' Broadway
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Anna Morris - Bitchelors
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/18/18

The Will Rogers Follies
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18

Ruthless! The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18

COMING UP:

Monday June 11, 2018:
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Cast Members to Reunite at Birdland
Thursday June 14, 2018:
TCG's 2018 National Conference Gets a View of the Arch in St. Louis

