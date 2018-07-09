BWW's On This Day - July 9, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
As You Like It
Gone Missing
King Lear
This Ain't No Disco
Mary Page Marlowe
Pity
Two for the Seesaw
Dave
The Connector
A Doll's House, Part 2
Trainspotting
Fire in Dreamland
The Damned
Annie
The Waves
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Smokey Joe's Cafe
Straight White Men
The Cake
An Ideal Husband
Jagged Little Pill
Sugar in Our Wounds
Angels in America
The Cher Show
Log Cabin
The Connector
It Happened in Key West
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
Pass Over
Girls & Boys
Annie
Red
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The House That Will Not Stand
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/17/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/19/18
(Boston - 2018)
opening 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/22/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18
CLOSING SOON:
Gone Missing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
Tuesday July 10, 2018:
Foster Will Step in For Chenoweth at Hollywood Bowl Bernstein Concert
Thursday July 12, 2018:
BAND'S VISIT, SPONGEBOB, and More to Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday July 14, 2018:
Broadway Barks Announces Lineup of Stars
Sunday July 15, 2018:
Creative Team Announced for Joel Grey-Helmed Yiddish FIDDLER
