BWW's On This Day - July 6, 2018

Jul. 6, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 6 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
A Monster Calls
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18

The House That Will Not Stand
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

Gone Missing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Mary Page Marlowe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Pity
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Dave
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Trainspotting
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Fire in Dreamland
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18

The Damned
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/17/18

Annie
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/18/18

The Waves
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/19/18

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Boston - 2018)
opening 7/22/18

Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/22/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Lonely Planet
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18

Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

The Sound Inside
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

Gone Missing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/12/18

The Cake
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18

An Ideal Husband
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18

Jagged Little Pill
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Angels in America
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Log Cabin
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
closing 7/18/18

Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Girls & Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

COMING UP:

Sunday July 8, 2018:
Kerstin Anderson Begins Performances as Eliza Doolittle in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday July 10, 2018:
Foster Will Step in For Chenoweth at Hollywood Bowl Bernstein Concert
Thursday July 12, 2018:
BAND'S VISIT, SPONGEBOB, and More to Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

