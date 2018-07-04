BWW's On This Day - July 4, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
A Monster Calls
The House That Will Not Stand
As You Like It
Gone Missing
King Lear
This Ain't No Disco
Mary Page Marlowe
Pity
Two for the Seesaw
Dave
The Connector
A Doll's House, Part 2
Trainspotting
Fire in Dreamland
The Damned
Alice By Heart
Lonely Planet
Camelot
The Sound Inside
The Squirrels
Gone Missing
The Cake
An Ideal Husband
Jagged Little Pill
Sugar in Our Wounds
Angels in America
The Cher Show
Log Cabin
Pass Over
The Connector
It Happened in Key West
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
Girls & Boys
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/17/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/18/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
Friday July 6, 2018:
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Friday July 6, 2018:
Tickets on Sale Friday 7/6 for Pre-Broadway Run of TOOTSIE
Sunday July 8, 2018:
Kerstin Anderson Begins Performances as Eliza Doolittle in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday July 10, 2018:
Foster Will Step in For Chenoweth at Hollywood Bowl Bernstein Concert
