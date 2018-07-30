BWW's On This Day - July 30, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Broken Wings
Carmen La Cubana
Little Shop of Horrors
Cyrano
Meet Me In St. Louis
West Side Story
Be More Chill
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Passion
Pretty Woman
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Well-Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
Broken Wings
Heathers: The Musical
Two for the Seesaw
Fire in Dreamland
The Chinese Lady
Consent
Pity
Black Sparta
Love Never Dies
This Ain't No Disco
Afterglow
The Boys in the Band
The House That Will Not Stand
James and the Giant Peach
Meet Me In St. Louis
Fairview
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
SpongeBob SquarePants
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
opening 8/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
CLOSING SOON:
Gypsy
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/2/18
(West End - 0)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(New York - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/16/18
Tuesday July 31, 2018:
Cast Members Boyd, Morgan & Taylor Return to SWEENEY for Final Weeks
Friday August 3, 2018:
CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage Finds Full Cast; Blake Jenner & More
Saturday August 4, 2018:
Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS
Sunday August 5, 2018:
Rachel Bay Jones to Exit DEAR EVEN HANSEN August 5
COMING UP: