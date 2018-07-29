BWW's On This Day - July 29, 2018

Jul. 29, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18

Broken Wings
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18

Carmen La Cubana
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18

Cyrano
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18

Meet Me In St. Louis
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
opening 8/4/18

West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18

Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18

Passion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/14/18

Pretty Woman
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18

Neurosis
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18

R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18

Well Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Well-Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 7/29/18

Annie
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Cyprus Avenue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

The Waves
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Teenage Dick
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 7/29/18

Gypsy
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/2/18

Broken Wings
(West End - 0)
closing 8/4/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18

Fire in Dreamland
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/5/18

The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Consent
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Pity
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

COMING UP:

Monday July 30, 2018:
Lopez, Tartaglia, and More to Reunite for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert
Tuesday July 31, 2018:
Cast Members Boyd, Morgan & Taylor Return to SWEENEY for Final Weeks
Friday August 3, 2018:
CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage Finds Full Cast; Blake Jenner & More
Saturday August 4, 2018:
Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS
Sunday August 5, 2018:
Rachel Bay Jones to Exit DEAR EVEN HANSEN August 5


