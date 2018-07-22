BWW's On This Day - July 22, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Smokey Joe's Cafe
Straight White Men
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
Spamilton: An American Parody
The Chinese Lady
James and the Giant Peach
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
My Life on a Diet
Little Orphan Danny
Head Over Heels
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Gypsy
Annie
Twelfth Night
Broken Wings
Carmen La Cubana
Little Shop of Horrors
Cyrano
Pass Over
Girls & Boys
Annie
Red
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
Tartuffe
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Tempest
Little Orphan Danny
The Humans
Annie
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
Cyprus Avenue
The Waves
Teenage Dick
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Boston - 2018)
opening 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/22/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/24/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 7/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
CLOSING SOON:
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(London - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 7/29/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 7/29/18
Monday July 23, 2018:
John O'Hurley Will Return to the Role of Billy Flynn in CHICAGO
Tuesday July 24, 2018:
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
Thursday July 26, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Friday July 27, 2018:
George Salazar And Joe Iconis Album TWO-PLAYER GAME to Drop 7/27
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Smokey Joe's Cafe
Straight White Men
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
Spamilton: An American Parody
The Chinese Lady
James and the Giant Peach
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
My Life on a Diet
Little Orphan Danny
Head Over Heels
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Gypsy
Annie
Twelfth Night
Broken Wings
Carmen La Cubana
Little Shop of Horrors
Cyrano
Pass Over
Girls & Boys
Annie
Red
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
Tartuffe
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Tempest
Little Orphan Danny
The Humans
Annie
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
Cyprus Avenue
The Waves
Teenage Dick
COMING UP: