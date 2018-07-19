BWW's On This Day - July 19, 2018

Jul. 19, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Waves
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/19/18

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Boston - 2018)
opening 7/22/18

Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/22/18

Straight White Men
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/23/18

Spamilton: An American Parody
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/24/18

The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

My Life on a Diet
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/25/18

Little Orphan Danny
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

Head Over Heels
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18

Mike Birbiglia: The New One
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18

Gypsy
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/27/18

Annie
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 7/27/18

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18

Broken Wings
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18

Carmen La Cubana
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Girls & Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

Annie
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18

Red
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Damned
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Tempest
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Little Orphan Danny
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 7/29/18

Annie
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Cyprus Avenue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

The Waves
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Teenage Dick
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 7/29/18

COMING UP:

Sunday July 22, 2018:
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Monday July 23, 2018:
John O'Hurley Will Return to the Role of Billy Flynn in CHICAGO
Tuesday July 24, 2018:
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
Thursday July 26, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tony Award Winner Gary Beach Passes Away At Age 70
  • Breaking: Class Dismissed! SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Conclude Broadway Run in January
  • Breaking: Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, and More Lead the Public's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
  • HAMILTON: The Exhibition Announces New 2019 Opening Date
  • JAGGED LITTLE PILL Breaks Records for American Repertory Theater
  • VIDEO: Bernadette Peters And Victor Garber Take Final Bows In HELLO, DOLLY!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 