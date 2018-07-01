BWW's On This Day - July 1, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
A Monster Calls
The House That Will Not Stand
As You Like It
Gone Missing
King Lear
This Ain't No Disco
Mary Page Marlowe
Pity
Two for the Seesaw
Dave
The Connector
A Doll's House, Part 2
Trainspotting
Fire in Dreamland
Half Time
Dan Cody's Yacht
Dance Nation
Lonesome Blues
Singin' In the Rain
The Royal Family of Broadway
Alice By Heart
Lonely Planet
Camelot
The Sound Inside
The Squirrels
Gone Missing
The Cake
An Ideal Husband
Jagged Little Pill
Sugar in Our Wounds
Angels in America
The Cher Show
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The King and I
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18
CLOSING SOON:
Escape to Margaritaville
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/3/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Aidan Turner Leads THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE in the West End
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Preview Performances for Joel Grey-Directed Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begin 7/4
Friday July 6, 2018:
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
A Monster Calls
The House That Will Not Stand
As You Like It
Gone Missing
King Lear
This Ain't No Disco
Mary Page Marlowe
Pity
Two for the Seesaw
Dave
The Connector
A Doll's House, Part 2
Trainspotting
Fire in Dreamland
Half Time
Dan Cody's Yacht
Dance Nation
Lonesome Blues
Singin' In the Rain
The Royal Family of Broadway
Alice By Heart
Lonely Planet
Camelot
The Sound Inside
The Squirrels
Gone Missing
The Cake
An Ideal Husband
Jagged Little Pill
Sugar in Our Wounds
Angels in America
The Cher Show
COMING UP: