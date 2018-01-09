BWW's On This Day - January 9, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Way of the World
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Agnus
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
The Outsider
Miss Saigon
Crazy for You
Addy & Uno
Titus Andronicus
Antony and Cleopatra
A Christmas Carol
Meteor Shower
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
CLOSING SOON:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/19/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
