BWW's On This Day - January 8, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

Lady Windermere's Fan
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18

One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/12/18

Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

The Snowy Day and Other Stories
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

The Birthday Party
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Agnus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Julius Caesar
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Party Face
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Beginning
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18

Miss Saigon
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18

Crazy for You
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 1/14/18

Addy & Uno
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18

Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/19/18

Antony and Cleopatra
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18

Meteor Shower
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/21/18

20th Century Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Begins at Second Stage
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Kristine Nielsen Stars in Theresa Rebeck's New Comedy in D.C.
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
New Rumpelstiltskin Audiobook Musical 'SPIN' Released
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Paxton Whitehead Leads HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES at Florida Rep
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Photo: First Look - Corbin Bleu Guests on THE MIDDLE, Tonight on ABC
Tuesday January 9, 2018:
Washburn & Malloy's LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO Begins in Louisville
Thursday January 11, 2018:
DVR Alert: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bernadette Peters Visits NBC's TODAY
Thursday January 11, 2018:
John Lithgow Brings the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway
Thursday January 11, 2018:
THOM PAIN, Starring Rainn Wilson, Streaming on BroadwayHD
Thursday January 11, 2018:
Washburn & Malloy's LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO Premieres in Louisville
Friday January 12, 2018:
Angela Lansbury Joins 'NIGHT OF STARS' Lineup at Kravis Center
Friday January 12, 2018:
Goodspeed's 2018 New Musicals Festival Tackles Civil War, Airforce & More
Saturday January 13, 2018:
Colella-Led GROUP, Plays by Hwang, Walsh Set for 'DirectorFest'
Saturday January 13, 2018:
Ehle, Nielsen, Bartlett, Birney & More Star in SALUTE TO THE BRAVE at TACT
Saturday January 13, 2018:
Ramin Karimloo Sings LES MIS, Original Tunes in London Concert
Saturday January 13, 2018:
YoungArts Honors Tarell Alvin McCraney with 2018 Alumni Award
Sunday January 14, 2018:
American Lyric Theater presents ALT Alumni: Composers and Librettists in Concert - 1/14
Sunday January 14, 2018:
Bette Midler's Last HELLO, DOLLY! Performance Benefits The Actor's Fund
Sunday January 14, 2018:
CAROUSEL, BRIGADOON Screen at Paley Center as Part of BroadwayCon
Sunday January 14, 2018:
Photo: First Look - Christine Ebersole Guests on MADAM SECRETARY Tonight on CBS
Monday January 15, 2018:
Real Housewife Kandi Burruss Makes Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

