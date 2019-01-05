BWW's On This Day - January 5, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Choir Boy
Hamilton (Third National Tour)
Coming Clean
Paradise Square
Awake
Violet
Maestro
Mies Julie
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Behind the Sheet
The Dance of Death
SIX
Cats
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
True West
Home, I'm Darling
The Messiah
Switzerland
The Box of Delights
The Merry Wives of Windsor
The Marvelous Wonderettes
Once On This Island
The Play That Goes Wrong
Head Over Heels
Torch Song
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
The Hard Problem
Love's Labour's Lost
Dreamgirls
The Band
Clueless, the Musical
The Lifespan of a Fact
The Dead, 1904
Slave Play
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/7/19
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/8/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/8/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/9/19
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/12/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/15/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
CLOSING SOON:
Foxfinder
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/6/19
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/19
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
Friday January 11, 2019:
Callum Francis Suits Up Joining the Cast of KINKY BOOTS as Lola
Saturday January 12, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
COMING UP: