BWW's On This Day - January 4, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Disco Pigs
The Way of the World
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Agnus
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
Annie
Twelfth Night
Heisenberg
Christmas with the Rat Pack
Ink
La Boheme
Stomp
Spamilton: An American Parody
Junk
The Gruffalo's Child
The Wolves
A Very Hungry Caterpillar
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Miss Saigon
Crazy for You
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
CLOSING SOON:
Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
(West End - 1994)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/7/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
