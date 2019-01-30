BWW's On This Day - January 30, 2019

Jan. 30, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Shadow of a Gunman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

All About Eve
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/2/19

The American Clock
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/4/19

Boesman and Lena
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/5/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 0)
opening 2/5/19

Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/6/19

The Music Man
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
opening 2/6/19

Falsettos
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 2/8/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/9/19

The Light
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19

Daddy
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19

Sea Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19

A Life
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19

 CLOSING SOON:
The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19

Don Quixote
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/2/19

Coming Clean
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/2/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19

Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/8/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Nine Night
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/9/19

Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

The Music Man
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/11/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/15/19

True West
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

COMING UP:

Sunday February 3, 2019:
Will Eno to Write 'Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical'
Wednesday February 6, 2019:
Breaking: Carmen Cusack, Carol Kane, Lauren Worsham, and More Set for Encores! CALL ME MADAME
Wednesday February 6, 2019:
Norm Lewis To Lead THE MUSIC MAN At The Kennedy Center

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch An All New HAMILTON Puerto Rico Montage Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Tour And More Announced for 2019-2020 Broadway Las Vegas Season At Smith Center
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at RENT, Live on Fox
  • Photo Flash: The Cast of RENT on FOX Meets the OBC and More During Rehearsal
  • HADESTOWN's West End Cast, Inlcuding Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & More, Will Reunite for Broadway Run!
  • Photos: HAMILTON Takes Its Final Bow in Puerto Rico; Bill and Hillary Clinton, Gayle King, and More Share in the Evening

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE