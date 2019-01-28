BWW's On This Day - January 28, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
9 to 5
God Said This
The Shadow of a Gunman
Superhero
My Very Own British Invasion
All About Eve
The American Clock
Boesman and Lena
Black is the Color of My Voice
Call Me Madam
The Music Man
Falsettos
The Day Before Spring
The Light
God Shows Up
Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
The Play That Goes Wrong
Daddy
Don Quixote
Coming Clean
Carmelina
Awake
Caroline, or Change
Nine Night
Maestro
Behind the Sheet
Eddie and Dave
True West
Leave to Remain
Paradise Square
Ever After
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/31/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/2/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/4/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/5/19
(West End - 0)
opening 2/5/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/6/19
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
opening 2/6/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 2/8/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/9/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19
CLOSING SOON:
The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/2/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/8/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/9/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/10/19
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/15/19
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19
Wednesday January 30, 2019:
Henningsen Will Give Talk on the Role of Math in MEAN GIRLS
Sunday February 3, 2019:
Will Eno to Write 'Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical'
COMING UP: