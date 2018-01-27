BWW's On This Day - January 27, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Cardinal
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
America is Hard to See
Hangmen
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
Frozen
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Come From Away
The Burn
Chess
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Thing with Feathers
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Long Day's Journey Into Night
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Mushroom Cure
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
Sunday January 28, 2018:
BETWEEN THE LINES Plays in Concert at 92Y
Sunday January 28, 2018:
Kelli O'Hara Plays The Herbst in San Francisco
Sunday January 28, 2018:
Lenny Wolpe Stars in THE OUTSIDER at Paper Mill Playhouse
Monday January 29, 2018:
28th Annual Ovation Awards
Monday January 29, 2018:
Sara Jean Ford Stars in CALAMITY JANE in Concert at 54 Below
Tuesday January 30, 2018:
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Opens at Second Stage
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Andre De Shields-Helmed AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Plays NJPAC
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Opens at CSC
COMING UP: