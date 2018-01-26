BWW's On This Day - January 26, 2018

Jan. 26, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Bench
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/26/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18

Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18

Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18

Intermission! the Musical
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18

America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18

Hangmen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18

In the Body of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

[Porto]
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18

Crazy for You
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18

Frozen
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18

Come From Away
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18

The Burn
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Mushroom Cure
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/18

20th Century Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Thing with Feathers
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

COMING UP:

Saturday January 27, 2018:
Geoffrey Nauffts Workshops New Musical at Texas State
Saturday January 27, 2018:
Leslie Odom, Jr. Brings Jazz Chops to BLUE NOTE AT SEA
Saturday January 27, 2018:
Starry CANDIDE Opens at LA Opera
Sunday January 28, 2018:
BETWEEN THE LINES Plays in Concert at 92Y
Sunday January 28, 2018:
Kelli O'Hara Plays The Herbst in San Francisco
Sunday January 28, 2018:
Lenny Wolpe Stars in THE OUTSIDER at Paper Mill Playhouse
Monday January 29, 2018:
28th Annual Ovation Awards
Monday January 29, 2018:
Sara Jean Ford Stars in CALAMITY JANE in Concert at 54 Below
Tuesday January 30, 2018:
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Opens at Second Stage
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Andre De Shields-Helmed AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Plays NJPAC
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Opens at CSC

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


