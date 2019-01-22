BWW's On This Day - January 22, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
The Courtroom
True West
A Modest Proposal
Home, I'm Darling
Ever After
Carmelina
Rent: Live
Leave to Remain
9 to 5
God Said This
The Shadow of a Gunman
Superhero
My Very Own British Invasion
All About Eve
The American Clock
Hadestown
The Convert
The Waverly Gallery
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
Notre Dame de Paris
American Son
Blue Ridge
The Jungle
Rent: Live
A Modest Proposal
The Courtroom
Don Quixote
Coming Clean
Behind the Sheet
Carmelina
Awake
Caroline, or Change
Nine Night
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/25/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/31/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/2/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/4/19
CLOSING SOON:
The Cane
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/2/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/8/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19
Thursday January 24, 2019:
THE PROM Comes To Broadway Sessions, 1/24
Friday January 25, 2019:
Broadway Records Announces BULLDOZER Original Cast Recording
Sunday January 27, 2019:
NYTW to Hold RENT: LIVE Watch Party Hosted by Daphne Rubin-Vega
COMING UP: