BWW's On This Day - January 16, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Birthday Party
Agnus
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
The Outsider
You Got Older
The Pill
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Cardinal
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
America is Hard to See
Antony and Cleopatra
A Christmas Carol
Meteor Shower
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
CLOSING SOON:
Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/19/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
COMING UP: