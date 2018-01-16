BWW's On This Day - January 16, 2018

Jan. 16, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

The Birthday Party
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Agnus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18

Julius Caesar
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Party Face
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18

Beginning
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18

The Outsider
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18

You Got Older
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18

The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/25/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18

Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18

Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18

Intermission! the Musical
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18

America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/19/18

Antony and Cleopatra
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18

Meteor Shower
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/21/18

20th Century Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

The Pill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday January 17, 2018:
FX Premieres AMERICAN CRIME STORY: VERSACE, Starring Darren Criss
Wednesday January 17, 2018:
Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Begins at CSC
Thursday January 18, 2018:
Royal Court's HANGMEN Makes U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater
Friday January 19, 2018:
VIDEO: First Look - PBS Presents Documentary on A RAISIN IN THE SUN Playwright Lorraine Hansberry
Saturday January 20, 2018:
Alex Timbers Helms Jonathan Groff's 'Lyrics & Lyricists' Opener at 92Y
Saturday January 20, 2018:
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Premieres Kathryn Bostic's AUGUST WILSON SYMPHONY, Narrated by Phylicia Rashad
Saturday January 20, 2018:
Riley, Dick, Dunagan, Fisher & More Star in BLIND DATE at the Goodman
Saturday January 20, 2018:
Ted Chapin Curates 92Y's New L&L Season with Jonathan Groff, Lynn Ahrens & More
Monday January 22, 2018:
Ed Asner & Kate Burton Star in East Coast Tour of THE SOAP MYTH
Monday January 22, 2018:
Hayley Mills Stars in PARTY FACE at City Center
Monday January 22, 2018:
New Work by Guirgis & More Set for LAByrinth Theater's 2018 Barn Series
Monday January 22, 2018:
New Works by Calamity West and More Set for Roundabout Underground Series
Monday January 22, 2018:
Steppenwolf Honors Sarah Paulson at 2018 Women in the Arts Luncheon
Monday January 22, 2018:
SWEAT's Johanna Day Joins Ed Asner in THE SOAP MYTH Reading Tour
Monday January 22, 2018:
THE PARENT TRAP's Hayley Mills Stars in PARTY FACE at City Center

