BWW's On This Day - January 11, 2019

Jan. 11, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Hamilton (Third National Tour)
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/11/19

Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/12/19

Violet
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/14/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/14/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/15/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

SIX
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19

Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19

Home, I'm Darling
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19

Rent: Live
(Motion Picture - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19

The Band
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

Clueless, the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

The Lifespan of a Fact
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

Slave Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

Macbeth
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19

The Inheritance
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Summer and Smoke
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

A Christmas Carol
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

Romeo and Juliet
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19

School of Rock
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19

The Cane
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19

Rent: Live
(Motion Picture - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19

COMING UP:

Saturday January 12, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Monday January 14, 2019:
JIMMY AWARDS REUNION DUETS to Be Streamed Live on Facebook
Tuesday January 15, 2019:
Santino Fontana Will Talk TOOTSIE, Rodgers & Hart, and More
Thursday January 17, 2019:
Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson to Perform Post-Show Duet Jan. 17

