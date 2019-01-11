BWW's On This Day - January 11, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Awake
Violet
Maestro
Mies Julie
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Behind the Sheet
The Dance of Death
SIX
Cats
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
True West
Home, I'm Darling
Ever After
Rent: Live
Carmelina
Leave to Remain
The Band
Clueless, the Musical
The Lifespan of a Fact
The Dead, 1904
Slave Play
Macbeth
The Inheritance
Summer and Smoke
A Christmas Carol
Romeo and Juliet
School of Rock
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Cane
Hadestown
The Convert
Rent: Live
The Waverly Gallery
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Hamilton (Third National Tour)
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/12/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/14/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/15/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Regional (US) - 2019)
opening 1/26/19
(Motion Picture - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19
CLOSING SOON:
Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/19/19
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/20/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/20/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/26/19
(Motion Picture - 2019)
closing 1/27/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19
Saturday January 12, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Monday January 14, 2019:
JIMMY AWARDS REUNION DUETS to Be Streamed Live on Facebook
Tuesday January 15, 2019:
Santino Fontana Will Talk TOOTSIE, Rodgers & Hart, and More
Thursday January 17, 2019:
Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson to Perform Post-Show Duet Jan. 17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Awake
Violet
Maestro
Mies Julie
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Behind the Sheet
The Dance of Death
SIX
Cats
Eddie and Dave
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
Notre Dame de Paris
True West
Home, I'm Darling
Ever After
Rent: Live
Carmelina
Leave to Remain
The Band
Clueless, the Musical
The Lifespan of a Fact
The Dead, 1904
Slave Play
Macbeth
The Inheritance
Summer and Smoke
A Christmas Carol
Romeo and Juliet
School of Rock
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
The Cane
Hadestown
The Convert
Rent: Live
The Waverly Gallery
Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
COMING UP: