BWW's On This Day - February 9, 2018

Feb. 9, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Frozen
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18

Bar Mitzvah Boy
(New York - 2018)
opening 2/11/18

Come From Away
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18

The Burn
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

Chess
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

Some Old Black Man
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

West Side Story
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18

Pygmalion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18

Relevance
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Kings
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Jerry Springer: The Opera
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18

Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18

An Ordinary Muslim
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

Harold and Maude
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

Time No Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

The Amateurs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18

Allegiance
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18

The Divide
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Thing with Feathers
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18

The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Hey, Look Me Over!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

Agnus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18

West Side Story
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18

The Chekhov Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/17/18

The Outsider
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Chess
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Bar Mitzvah Boy
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Pygmalion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18

America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18

Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

COMING UP:

Monday February 12, 2018:
Colella, Jones, Luker, Wong & More Join Skip Kennon at 54 Below
Tuesday February 13, 2018:
Infamous Skating Rivalry Hits 54 Below in 'TONYA & NANCY'
Tuesday February 13, 2018:
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HEART TO HEART
Wednesday February 14, 2018:
Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and More Join NSO for WEST SIDE STORY in Concert
Wednesday February 14, 2018:
Esparza, Karimloo, Miles & Olivo Star in Revamped CHESS in D.C.
Thursday February 15, 2018:
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Begins at LCT
Thursday February 15, 2018:
Monthly Theater Series Explores The Effects Of Trauma Through Readings Of Ancient Greek Plays
Friday February 16, 2018:
Friday February 16, 2018:
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Original Cast Recording Released

