BWW's On This Day - February 8, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Bar Mitzvah Boy
Come From Away
The Burn
Chess
Some Old Black Man
West Side Story
Pygmalion
Relevance
Kings
Terminus
Jerry Springer: The Opera
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
An Ordinary Muslim
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Thing with Feathers
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
West Side Story
The Chekhov Dreams
The Outsider
Chess
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Bar Mitzvah Boy
Pygmalion
America is Hard to See
Fire and Air
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Frozen
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 2/11/18
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18
CLOSING SOON:
Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
Friday February 9, 2018:
Broadway Alum Shoshana Bean Releases Fourth Studio Album 'Spectrum' Today
Friday February 9, 2018:
Montalban & Kassebaum Lead Revamped MAMMA MIA! at 5th Avenue Theatre
Monday February 12, 2018:
Colella, Jones, Luker, Wong & More Join Skip Kennon at 54 Below
Tuesday February 13, 2018:
Infamous Skating Rivalry Hits 54 Below in 'TONYA & NANCY'
Tuesday February 13, 2018:
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HEART TO HEART
Wednesday February 14, 2018:
Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and More Join NSO for WEST SIDE STORY in Concert
Wednesday February 14, 2018:
Esparza, Karimloo, Miles & Olivo Star in Revamped CHESS in D.C.
Thursday February 15, 2018:
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Begins at LCT
Thursday February 15, 2018:
Monthly Theater Series Explores The Effects Of Trauma Through Readings Of Ancient Greek Plays
