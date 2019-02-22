BWW's On This Day - February 22, 2019

Feb. 22, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19

Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19

Alice By Heart
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

Admissions
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

The Twilight Zone
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19

The Cake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

A Hundred Words for Snow
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

Dear Evan Hansen
(Toronto - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

Waitress
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Fleabag
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Chick Flick the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Still at Risk
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Emilia
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/8/19

Juno and the Paycock
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/9/19

If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/10/19

Be More Chill
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/10/19

 CLOSING SOON:
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

Pinter at the Pinter
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19

The Wider Earth
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19

The Mortality Machine
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

A Man for All Seasons
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/16/19

COMING UP:

Monday February 25, 2019:
Idina Menzel Joins Roundabout Spring Gala, Honoring John Lithgow
Monday February 25, 2019:
Kilgore, Damiano, And Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
Mariand Torres, Erin Mackey, and More Join the WICKED National Tour
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway
Friday March 1, 2019:
RENT LIVE Cast Recording To Drop This March!

Related Articles

VIDEO: Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

VIDEO: Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Wake Up 2/22: Shoshana Bean in WAITRESS, and More!

Wake Up 2/22: Shoshana Bean in WAITRESS, and More!

Review Roundup: Did Critics Make a Match in Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Review Roundup: Did Critics Make a Match in Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Rupert Everett Set to Direct and Star in UNCLE VANYA at Theatre Royal Bath

Rupert Everett Set to Direct and Star in UNCLE VANYA at Theatre Royal Bath

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • Shoshana Bean Will Take Over the Role of Jenna in WAITRESS
  • Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!
  • Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, and Bryce Pinkham Star in Paper Mill's BENNY & JOON
  • Photo Flash: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Wreaks Havoc Off-Broadway
  • Photo Flash: All New Photos from BE MORE CHILL's Broadway Upgrade

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE