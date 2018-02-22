BWW's On This Day - February 22, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
An Ordinary Muslim
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Amy and the Orphans
Fanny & Alexander
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Low Road
The Cover of Life
Good for Otto
Brief Encounter
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Admissions
Later Life
Escape to Margaritaville
Intermission! the Musical
Cardinal
Latin History For Morons
Miles for Mary
[PORTO]
The Boys From Syracuse
Fire and Air
The Burn
Eugenius!
Small Mouth Sounds
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
Some Old Black Man
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Hangmen
The Exorcist
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Jerry Springer: The Opera
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18
CLOSING SOON:
America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/2/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
Saturday February 24, 2018:
HBO Presents Adaptation of Anna Deavere's NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Tuesday February 27, 2018:
KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY 2018
Wednesday February 28, 2018:
George Takei Stars in ALLEGIANCE in L.A.
Wednesday February 28, 2018:
Sing Out, Louise! George Takei's ALLEGIANCE Arrives in Los Angeles
Thursday March 1, 2018:
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout
Thursday March 1, 2018:
LOBBY HERO Begins on Broadway
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
An Ordinary Muslim
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Amy and the Orphans
Fanny & Alexander
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Low Road
The Cover of Life
Good for Otto
Brief Encounter
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Admissions
Later Life
Escape to Margaritaville
Intermission! the Musical
Cardinal
Latin History For Morons
Miles for Mary
[PORTO]
The Boys From Syracuse
Fire and Air
The Burn
Eugenius!
Small Mouth Sounds
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
Some Old Black Man
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Hangmen
The Exorcist
COMING UP: