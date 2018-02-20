BWW's On This Day - February 20, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Kings
Terminus
Jerry Springer: The Opera
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
An Ordinary Muslim
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Amy and the Orphans
Fanny & Alexander
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Low Road
The Cover of Life
Good for Otto
Brief Encounter
Three Wise Guys
Three Small Irish Masterpieces
Intermission! the Musical
Cardinal
Latin History For Morons
Miles for Mary
[PORTO]
The Boys From Syracuse
Fire and Air
The Burn
Eugenius!
Small Mouth Sounds
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
Some Old Black Man
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Hangmen
The Exorcist
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Relevance
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18
CLOSING SOON:
America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/2/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/7/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18
Wednesday February 21, 2018:
George Takei Returns to ALLEGIANCE for L.A. Premiere
Thursday February 22, 2018:
Mann & Swenson Star in Jerry Springer Opera Off-Broadway
Thursday February 22, 2018:
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE Star Plays 'Jackie O' Onstage at The Wallis
Thursday February 22, 2018:
Theatre UCF Presents Rebecca Gilman's BOY GETS GIRL
Saturday February 24, 2018:
HBO Presents Adaptation of Anna Deavere's NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Tuesday February 27, 2018:
KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY 2018
COMING UP: