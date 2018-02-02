BWW's On This Day - February 2, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
America is Hard to See
The Chekhov Dreams
Hangmen
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
Frozen
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Come From Away
The Burn
Chess
Some Old Black Man
West Side Story
Pygmalion
Relevance
Kings
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
The Pill
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Thing with Feathers
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
West Side Story
The Outsider
Miles for Mary
Disco Pigs
Chess
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Intermission! the Musical
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
