BWW's On This Day - February 16, 2019

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/17/19

Come From Away
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Merrily We Roll Along
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

Follies
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Only Fools and Horses
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

Tartuffe
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

We Are The Tigers
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Equus
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19

Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19

Alice By Heart
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19

Admissions
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

The Twilight Zone
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19

The Cake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

 CLOSING SOON:
True West
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

Pinter at the Pinter
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19

The Wider Earth
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19

The Mortality Machine
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

A Man for All Seasons
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19

COMING UP:

Tuesday February 19, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

