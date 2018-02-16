BWW's On This Day - February 16, 2018

Feb. 16, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Pygmalion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18

Relevance
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Kings
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Terminus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18

Jerry Springer: The Opera
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18

Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18

An Ordinary Muslim
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

Harold and Maude
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

Time No Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

The Amateurs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18

Allegiance
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18

Amy and the Orphans
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18

Fanny & Alexander
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18

A Letter to Harvey Milk
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18

Original Production
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 3/6/18

The Low Road
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18

The Cover of Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Good for Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Brief Encounter
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

 CLOSING SOON:
West Side Story
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18

The Chekhov Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/17/18

The Outsider
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Chess
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Bar Mitzvah Boy
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/18/18

Pygmalion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18

America is Hard to See
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18

Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Intermission! the Musical
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Latin History For Morons
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18

[PORTO]
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

The Boys From Syracuse
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

The Burn
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18

COMING UP:

Saturday February 17, 2018:
OH, HELLO!'s John Mulaney Brings KID GORGEOUS to Radio City
Sunday February 18, 2018:
BROADWAY LOVES DEMI LOVATO at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tuesday February 20, 2018:
A Whole New World! Arielle Jacobs Succeeds Courtney Reed as 'Jasmine' Broadway's ALADDIN
Tuesday February 20, 2018:
David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO Begins at The New Group
Tuesday February 20, 2018:
Full Line-Up Announced For 14th Annual LOVE BITES: BEST DUETS EVER! at Joe's Pub
Tuesday February 20, 2018:
Gillian Jacobs Stars in KINGS at The Public Theater; Cast Complete!
Tuesday February 20, 2018:
MCP's 'BROADWAY CLASSICS' Tributes Musical Theatre Greats at Carnegie Hall
Wednesday February 21, 2018:
George Takei Returns to ALLEGIANCE for L.A. Premiere
Thursday February 22, 2018:
Mann & Swenson Star in Jerry Springer Opera Off-Broadway
Thursday February 22, 2018:
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE Star Plays 'Jackie O' Onstage at The Wallis
Thursday February 22, 2018:
Theatre UCF Presents Rebecca Gilman's BOY GETS GIRL

