BWW's On This Day - December 6, 2017

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
La Boheme
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

Cross That River
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/8/17

Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/10/17

Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

The Children
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Christmas with the Rat Pack
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17

Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

A Very Hungry Caterpillar
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/14/17

Wilde Creatures
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/15/17

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/15/17

Farinelli and the King
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

A Regular Little Houdini
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/6/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/8/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/9/17

Venus in Fur
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/9/17

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

A Deal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Madeline's Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Actually
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17

Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/11/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/11/17

Pride and Prejudice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/17

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Home Place
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

COMING UP:

Thursday December 7, 2017:
Barry Manilow Brings 'A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS' to Long Island
Thursday December 7, 2017:
Broadway's ALLEGIANCE Returns to Cinemas for Pearl Harbor Day
Thursday December 7, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis Stars in 'BULLDOZER', Opening Off-Broadway
Thursday December 7, 2017:
Klena, Burns, Mueller & More Lead LAST DAYS OF SUMMER Reading
Thursday December 7, 2017:
Starry ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH Panto Begins at Laguna Playhouse
Thursday December 7, 2017:
THE BAND'S VISIT Cast Headed to This Week's BROADWAY SESSIONS
Friday December 8, 2017:
Barbra Streisand Releases New Concert Album 'The Music…The Mem'ries…the Magic!' Today
Friday December 8, 2017:
David Henry Hwang Chats M. BUTTERFLY at Rubin Museum
Friday December 8, 2017:
Don Stephenson Stars in Greenberg & Rosen's 'EBENEZER SCROOGE' at BCP
Friday December 8, 2017:
Jason Gotay Plays Title Role in 'ALADDIN' Panto at Laguna Playhouse
Friday December 8, 2017:
Jimmy Buffett Raises a Glass at 'MARGARITAVILLE' Box Office Opening
Friday December 8, 2017:
Leslie Odom, Jr. Opens LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series
Friday December 8, 2017:
Melissa Errico Releases 'Hurry Home' Single by Michel Legrand
Friday December 8, 2017:
New Musical FORGET ME NOT Holds Starry NYC Reading
Friday December 8, 2017:
Norm Lewis Rings in the Holidays in San Francisco
Friday December 8, 2017:
Patrick Page Returns for A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at Pittsburgh CLO
Friday December 8, 2017:
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording, Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Released
Saturday December 9, 2017:
ABC Presents Classic Disney Musical MARY POPPINS Tonight
Saturday December 9, 2017:
Dale & Cuccioli Headline Ziegfeld Society's Meredith Wilson Tribute
Saturday December 9, 2017:
SCHOOL OF ROCK Hosts Open Call Auditions in Charlotte
Sunday December 10, 2017:
ABC Airs Kristen Bell's Musical Special ENCORE featuring INTO THE WOODS Production

