BWW's On This Day - December 5, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Cane
Network
The Convert
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Christmas in Hell
Lost in Yonkers
Ruben & Clay's 1st Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Net Will Appear
Nassim
To Kill A Mockingbird
Nine Night
The Enchanted Cottage
Nativity! The Musical
Half Time
The Flamingo Kid
The Secret Garden
The Minutes
Eve's Song
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
Lost in Yonkers
Springsteen on Broadway
Lewiston & Clarkston
Apologia
Wild Goose Dreams
The Emperor's Nightingale
The Tricky Part
What To Send Up When It Goes Down
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Celebrity Autobiography
The Enchanted Cottage
Downstairs
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Usual Girls
Girl from the North Country
Mother of the Maid
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/6/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/13/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/17/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/19/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
CLOSING SOON:
Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
Monday December 10, 2018:
COMING UP: