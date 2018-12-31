BWW's On This Day - December 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Half Time
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Flamingo Kid
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Secret Garden
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Minutes
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

An Enemy of the People
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Come From Away
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Monsoon Wedding
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Dreamgirls
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

17 Again
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

A Star is Born
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

All About Eve
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Clueless
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Dog Day Afternoon
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Fingersmith
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Devil Wears Prada
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Crazy for You
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Kid Stays in the Picture
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Late Great Me: An Evening With Alan Jay Lerner
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Sting
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Secret Garden
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/31/18

The Snowman
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/31/18

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/31/18

Foxfinder
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Messiah
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

Switzerland
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Box of Delights
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Merry Wives of Windsor
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Marvelous Wonderettes
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/6/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/19

Head Over Heels
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Torch Song
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

The Hard Problem
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Love's Labour's Lost
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19

The Band
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

Clueless, the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

The Lifespan of a Fact
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

COMING UP:

