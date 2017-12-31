BWW's On This Day - December 31, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Can-Can
Finding Neverland
Sousatzka
Clue
Les Miserables
Mr. Holland's Opus
The Secret Theatre
Mankind
Disco Pigs
The Way of the World
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Minutes
Annie
Mr. Holland's Opus
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Young Marx
Big Fish
Desperate Measures
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Wilde Creatures
Big Fish
Who's Holiday
It's a Wonderful Life
The Secret Theatre
Hundred Days
Cross That River
A Regular Little Houdini
Slava's Snowshow
Annie
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
CLOSING SOON:
Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(London - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18
Wednesday January 3, 2018:
GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC
Saturday January 6, 2018:
Jordan, Ebersole & Jones Join Rudetsky Onstage in Fort Lauderdale
COMING UP: