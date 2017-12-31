BWW's On This Day - December 31, 2017

Dec. 31, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Can-Can
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Finding Neverland
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Sousatzka
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Les Miserables
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

The Secret Theatre
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Mankind
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/9/18

The Way of the World
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/9/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

Lady Windermere's Fan
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18

Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

The Snowy Day and Other Stories
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

The Minutes
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Annie
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Young Marx
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Big Fish
(London - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Wilde Creatures
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Big Fish
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Who's Holiday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

It's a Wonderful Life
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

The Secret Theatre
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Hundred Days
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Cross That River
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

A Regular Little Houdini
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/31/17

Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/4/18

Annie
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/6/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday January 3, 2018:
GLEE's Heather Morris and More Star in ANNIE at SMTC
Saturday January 6, 2018:
Jordan, Ebersole & Jones Join Rudetsky Onstage in Fort Lauderdale

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Rose Marie, Legendary Star of Broadway, Film & TV Dies at 94
  • Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2017!
  • Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2017
  • PHOTOS: Hillary, Chelsea, and Bill Clinton Pay the Band a Visit
  • Let Them Be Your Stars: Ten People to Watch in 2018!
  • Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, The Skivvies, and More Headline ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com