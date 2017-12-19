BWW's On This Day - December 19, 2017

Dec. 19, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17

Hamilton
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17

Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Can-Can
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Finding Neverland
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Sousatzka
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Les Miserables
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

The Secret Theatre
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

Lady Windermere's Fan
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18

Mary Stuart
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

The Snowy Day and Other Stories
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/19/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Downtown Race Riot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Describe the Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Awake and Sing!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

Elf The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/29/17

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
(Off-Broadway - 2011)
closing 12/30/17

Cats
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/30/17

Muriel's Wedding
(Australia - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

A Woman of No Importance
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

This One's For the Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday December 20, 2017:
Bridgewater Steps in for Reeves at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Wednesday December 20, 2017:
Donate & Get Free Tickets with 3rd Annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE
Thursday December 21, 2017:
Argota, Costello, Ryan & More Star in 'PETER PAN' Panto in San Diego
Thursday December 21, 2017:
John Lithgow Brings the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway
Thursday December 21, 2017:
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Begins Off-Broadway
Saturday December 23, 2017:
DAVID ARKENSTONE BRINGS MAGICAL WINTER FANTASY To SCHERR FORUM DEC 23rd
Monday December 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel, ALADDIN Stars & More Perform on ABC's Christmas Special Today
Tuesday December 26, 2017:
CBS Presents 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight

