BWW's On This Day - December 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hamilton
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Rear Window
Can-Can
Finding Neverland
Sousatzka
Clue
Les Miserables
Mr. Holland's Opus
The Secret Theatre
Disco Pigs
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
Hamlet
Bedlam's Peter Pan
An Act of God
Downtown Race Riot
Diaspora
The Last Match
Describe the Night
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
Awake and Sing!
Elf The Musical
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Cats
Muriel's Wedding
The Great Gatsby
Oslo
Endangered!
A Woman of No Importance
This One's For the Girls
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
CLOSING SOON:
Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2011)
closing 12/30/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/30/17
(Australia - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/30/17
Wednesday December 20, 2017:
Bridgewater Steps in for Reeves at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Wednesday December 20, 2017:
Donate & Get Free Tickets with 3rd Annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE
Thursday December 21, 2017:
Argota, Costello, Ryan & More Star in 'PETER PAN' Panto in San Diego
Thursday December 21, 2017:
John Lithgow Brings the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway
Thursday December 21, 2017:
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Begins Off-Broadway
Saturday December 23, 2017:
DAVID ARKENSTONE BRINGS MAGICAL WINTER FANTASY To SCHERR FORUM DEC 23rd
Monday December 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel, ALADDIN Stars & More Perform on ABC's Christmas Special Today
Tuesday December 26, 2017:
CBS Presents 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight
