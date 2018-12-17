BWW's On This Day - December 17, 2018

Dec. 17, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Enchanted Cottage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/17/18

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/19/18

Half Time
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Flamingo Kid
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Secret Garden
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Minutes
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

An Enemy of the People
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Come From Away
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Monsoon Wedding
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Dreamgirls
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

17 Again
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

A Star is Born
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

All About Eve
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Clueless
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Dog Day Afternoon
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Fingersmith
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Devil Wears Prada
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

Crazy for You
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

The Kid Stays in the Picture
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

The Enchanted Cottage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

Downstairs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18

Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

A Sign of the Times
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Noura
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Christmas in Hell
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

Ruben & Clay's 1st Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday December 18, 2018:
Olivier Award Nominee Catherine McCormack Joins THE FERRYMAN

