BWW's On This Day - December 17, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Nativity! The Musical
Half Time
The Flamingo Kid
The Secret Garden
The Minutes
An Enemy of the People
Come From Away
Monsoon Wedding
Dreamgirls
17 Again
A Star is Born
All About Eve
Clueless
Dog Day Afternoon
Fingersmith
The Devil Wears Prada
Crazy for You
The Kid Stays in the Picture
Celebrity Autobiography
The Enchanted Cottage
Downstairs
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Usual Girls
Girl from the North Country
Mother of the Maid
A Sign of the Times
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Noura
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
Fiddler on the Roof
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Christmas in Hell
Daniel's Husband
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Ruben & Clay's 1st Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Enchanted Cottage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/17/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/19/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/31/18
CLOSING SOON:
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(US Tour - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/30/18
Tuesday December 18, 2018:
Olivier Award Nominee Catherine McCormack Joins THE FERRYMAN
