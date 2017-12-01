BWW's On This Day - December 1, 2017

Dec. 1, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 1 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/2/17

Once On This Island
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

It's a Wonderful Life
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

Downtown Race Riot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17

Hundred Days
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17

The Grinning Man
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/5/17

La Boheme
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

Cross That River
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/8/17

Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/10/17

Damn Yankees
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

Cruel Intentions: The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17

The Children
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

Christmas with the Rat Pack
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Labour of Love
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/6/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/8/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/9/17

COMING UP:

Saturday December 2, 2017:
Leslie Odom Jr., Sutton Foster & More Set for December at Lincoln Center
Saturday December 2, 2017:
PRINCE OF BROADWAY's Brandon Uranowitz Leads NYC Masterclass
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Broadway's Shoshana Bean Performs at TrevorLIVE Gala
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Chloe Sevigny-Led DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Opens at The New Group
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga & More Star in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters & More Set for THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL Tonight on CBS
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Ford Honored at TrevorLIVE LA Gala
Sunday December 3, 2017:
ON YOUR FEET!'s Doreen Montalvo Hosts Puerto Rico Benefit Concert
Sunday December 3, 2017:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Opens on Broadway
Sunday December 3, 2017:
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE BC/EFA Benefit at Joe's Pub
Sunday December 3, 2017:
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE Benefit at Joe's Pub
Sunday December 3, 2017:
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE Benefits BC/EFA at Joe's Pub
Sunday December 3, 2017:
THIRTEEN's THEATER CLOSE-UP Airs 'THE GABRIELS' Trilogy
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Warren & Bulifant Reprise 'HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE' Roles to Benefit BC/EFA
Monday December 4, 2017:
2017 Mimi Awards Celebrate Top American Playwrights
Monday December 4, 2017:
Altomare, Mueller & More Join Rivera for Art Attack Benefit Concert
Monday December 4, 2017:
Anderson & Petty Host 'WISH' Holiday Concert to Benefit Housing Works
Monday December 4, 2017:
Ben Vereen Joins Chita Rivera for Art Attack Benefit at Birdland
Monday December 4, 2017:
Benanti, Schumer & More Appear at BC/EFA's 2017 GYPSY OF THE YEAR
Monday December 4, 2017:
BIV Brings RISE UP! Holiday Concert to The Sheen Center
Monday December 4, 2017:
Broadway's Brightest Shine A Light On LGBTQ Suicide With New Musical

