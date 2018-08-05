BWW's On This Day - August 5, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Grumpy Old Men
Be More Chill
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Passion
Pretty Woman
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Well-Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Height of the Storm
Eugenius!
Heathers: The Musical
Sylvia
The Chinese Lady
Consent
Pity
Black Sparta
Love Never Dies
This Ain't No Disco
Afterglow
The Boys in the Band
James and the Giant Peach
Meet Me In St. Louis
Fairview
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
SpongeBob SquarePants
Killer Joe
Carmen La Cubana
In & Of Itself
Carmen Jones
Mary Page Marlowe
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
CLOSING SOON:
Fire in Dreamland
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(New York - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
Tuesday August 7, 2018:
Lisa Brescia To Take on So Big Role of Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Thursday August 9, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Thursday August 9, 2018:
Rubin-Vega, Victor Dixon and More Sign on for REBEL VERSES
COMING UP: