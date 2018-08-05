BWW's On This Day - August 5, 2018

West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18

Grumpy Old Men
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18

Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18

Passion
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/14/18

Pretty Woman
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18

Neurosis
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18

R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18

Well Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Well-Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

The Height of the Storm
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18

Fire in Dreamland
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/5/18

The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Consent
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Pity
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

Meet Me In St. Louis
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
closing 8/12/18

Fairview
(New York - 0)
closing 8/12/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/16/18

Killer Joe
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

Carmen La Cubana
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

In & Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/18

Carmen Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Mary Page Marlowe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Tuesday August 7, 2018:
Lisa Brescia To Take on So Big Role of Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Thursday August 9, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Thursday August 9, 2018:
Rubin-Vega, Victor Dixon and More Sign on for REBEL VERSES


