BWW's On This Day - August 29, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Endangered!
The Mentor
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
Hamlet
Gangsta Granny
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Baghdaddy
Come Light My Cigarette
Adventures in Wonderland
As You Like It
Burn All Night
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
What the Ladybird Heard
Company
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Seeing You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Endangered!
The Mentor
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
Hamlet
Gangsta Granny
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Baghdaddy
Come Light My Cigarette
Adventures in Wonderland
As You Like It
Burn All Night
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
What the Ladybird Heard
Company
COMING UP: