BWW's On This Day - August 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Endangered!
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
Come Light My Cigarette
Gangsta Granny
Hamlet
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Baghdaddy
Adventures in Wonderland
As You Like It
Burn All Night
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
What the Ladybird Heard
Company
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Seeing You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
Wednesday August 30, 2017:
Original Broadway 'Elvis' Stars in HEARTBREAK HOTEL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Chip Zien & More Sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR at 54 Below
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Dani Shay Stars in New Musical About Transgender Soldiers at Stage 773
Thursday August 31, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Begins at Berkeley Rep
Friday September 1, 2017:
AS YOU LIKE IT Brings Friends, Feuds & Romance to Public Works This Fall
Friday September 1, 2017:
Public Works AS YOU LIKE IT Musical Begins at the Delacorte
Saturday September 2, 2017:
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Makes Way from London to New York
Sunday September 3, 2017:
Jessie Mueller Performs as Part of Broadway @ Town Hall Series in P-Town
Monday September 4, 2017:
Get Two-for-One Tickets to 23 Shows During NYC Broadway Week
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Endangered!
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
Come Light My Cigarette
Gangsta Granny
Hamlet
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Baghdaddy
Adventures in Wonderland
As You Like It
Burn All Night
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
What the Ladybird Heard
Company
COMING UP: