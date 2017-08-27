BWW's On This Day - August 27, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Warhol Capote
Marvin's Room
Napoli, Brooklyn
Seeing You
Endangered!
Hamlet
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Hamlet
Gangsta Granny
Baghdaddy
Adventures in Wonderland
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Come Light My Cigarette
In and Of Itself
As You Like It
Burn All Night
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17
