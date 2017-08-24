BWW's On This Day - August 24, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Napoli, Brooklyn
Pipeline
Marvin's Room
Seeing You
Endangered!
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Hamlet
Company
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
In and Of Itself
Adventures in Wonderland
Hamlet
Gangsta Granny
Come Light My Cigarette
Baghdaddy
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
Friday August 25, 2017:
Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell Lead KISS ME, KATE Concerts in The Hamptons
Monday August 28, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & More Head to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Monday August 28, 2017:
Stars of 'ISLAND', HAMILTON & WAITRESS Sing Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Reunites for Concert, Album Signing
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Hosts Concert, CD Signing
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Chip Zien & More Sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR at 54 Below
Thursday August 31, 2017:
Dani Shay Stars in New Musical About Transgender Soldiers at Stage 773
Thursday August 31, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Begins at Berkeley Rep
COMING UP: