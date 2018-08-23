BWW's On This Day - August 23, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Hurricane Party
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Eugenius!
Heathers: The Musical
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
A Monster Calls
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Sweeney Todd
Skintight
The Color Purple
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
Knights of the Rose
West Side Story
Fun Home
Pressure
Grumpy Old Men
Silk Road (How to Buy Drugs Online)
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Brief Encounter
Cyrano
My Life on a Diet
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/29/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
CLOSING SOON:
Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 8/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/26/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 8/26/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/26/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/2/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 9/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
Sunday August 26, 2018:
SWEENEY TODD Will Close Up the Pie Shop on August 26
Tuesday August 28, 2018:
MEAN GIRLS Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Vinyl Release with Signing
