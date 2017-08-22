BWW's On This Day - August 22, 2017

Aug. 22, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Bat Out of Hell
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

Seeing You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17

Gangsta Granny
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

In and Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday August 23, 2017:
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on Today's GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Legendary Career of Hal Prince Hits the Great White Way in PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Lesli Margherita to 'Rule Her Kingdom' This Summer in 54 Below Return
Friday August 25, 2017:
Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell Lead KISS ME, KATE Concerts in The Hamptons
Monday August 28, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & More Head to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Monday August 28, 2017:
Stars of 'ISLAND', HAMILTON & WAITRESS Sing Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Reunites for Concert, Album Signing
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Hosts Concert, CD Signing

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • VP Mike Pence Attends THE KING AND I at Kennedy Center
  • Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 20
  • VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Sings Stellar Sondheim/Britney Spears Mashup at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Ticketmaster Warns Against Purchasing Unverified Tickets to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
  • Breaking News: Jerry Lewis Dies at 91
  • WICKED Tour to Welcome Two New Stars This Week

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com